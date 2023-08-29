 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Maid Cafe update for 29 August 2023

Version 1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 12058833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we are posting version 1.05 with new fixes and adjustments to the game, including:

  • More Grammar & Spelling Issues resolved (thank you to those posting those we missed)
  • Added new lines of dialogue at the start when you choose what meal you want on your first visit to the cafe, this explains why no matter your choice you get a burger... I guess the choice has some other meaning within the game then. Probably to do with whoever likes the same meal as you.
  • Adjusted the Group Gallery to include Celestia and Demon Harem.
  • Adjusted how the phonecall events with Gemma end.
  • New Dialogue added to arcade sequences to prevent accidental repitition of events.

If you want to you can report any remaining errors, grammar issues or bugs on our discord server:
https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH

Changed files in this update

Maid Cafe Content Depot 423641
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Artbook PDF (1673970) Depot Depot 1673970
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Maid Love (1936820) Depot Depot 1936820
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Guidebook PDF (1936821) Depot Depot 1936821
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Sexy Secrets (1936822) Depot Depot 1936822
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Maid Girls (1936823) Depot Depot 1936823
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Maid Girls Comic PDF (1936824) Depot Depot 1936824
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Delightful Sins (2065600) Depot Depot 2065600
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Delightful Sins Comic PDF (2065601) Depot Depot 2065601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2333210 Depot 2333210
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link