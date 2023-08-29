Share · View all patches · Build 12058833 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Today we are posting version 1.05 with new fixes and adjustments to the game, including:

More Grammar & Spelling Issues resolved (thank you to those posting those we missed)

Added new lines of dialogue at the start when you choose what meal you want on your first visit to the cafe, this explains why no matter your choice you get a burger... I guess the choice has some other meaning within the game then. Probably to do with whoever likes the same meal as you.

Adjusted the Group Gallery to include Celestia and Demon Harem.

Adjusted how the phonecall events with Gemma end.

New Dialogue added to arcade sequences to prevent accidental repitition of events.

If you want to you can report any remaining errors, grammar issues or bugs on our discord server:

https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH