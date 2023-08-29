BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Added
- XP audio is now mutable via settings.
Changes
- Double Trouble artifact no longer spawns identical bosses.
- Portals grow faster.
- Gilded Handle automatically instantly picks up dropped Roulettes from mini bosses.
- Roulettes now require you to click on the roulette to accept it (smaller click zone).
Bug Fixes
- Goobies icon is back.
- Orb Amplifier should now no longer appear when Abnormal Autopsy is active.
- Mega XP orbs no longer spawn in conjunction with Abnormal Autopsy.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update