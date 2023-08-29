 Skip to content

Goobies update for 29 August 2023

1.0.6.1

Build 12058770

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • XP audio is now mutable via settings.
Changes
  • Double Trouble artifact no longer spawns identical bosses.
  • Portals grow faster.
  • Gilded Handle automatically instantly picks up dropped Roulettes from mini bosses.
  • Roulettes now require you to click on the roulette to accept it (smaller click zone).
Bug Fixes
  • Goobies icon is back.
  • Orb Amplifier should now no longer appear when Abnormal Autopsy is active.
  • Mega XP orbs no longer spawn in conjunction with Abnormal Autopsy.

