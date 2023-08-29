 Skip to content

Small Kingdoms Prologue update for 29 August 2023

Resolution Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

We've made a small update to what happens when you change resolution in the Options menu to fix some weird behaviour

If you encounter any issues with the game, let us know so we can fix them

