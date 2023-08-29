Resolution Update

Hello,
We've made a small update to what happens when you change resolution in the Options menu to fix some weird behaviour
If you encounter any issues with the game, let us know so we can fix them
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello,
We've made a small update to what happens when you change resolution in the Options menu to fix some weird behaviour
If you encounter any issues with the game, let us know so we can fix them
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update