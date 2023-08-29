 Skip to content

Black Dragon Mage Playtest update for 29 August 2023

0.8.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

  • fix bug where player could sometimes obtain double effects from upgrades
  • remove mana system
  • add foundation for ultimate power system (replacing mana, still WIP!)
  • fix broken masteries for prismatic staff (thx Chris!)
  • improve bootstrap
  • introduce steamworks sdk (achievements coming soon!)
  • improve reliability of aiming reticule visual aid
  • improve reliability of main settings being applied to volume and other data
  • fix missing input button prompts for switch, dualshock and steam controllers
  • many other small fixes

