- fix bug where player could sometimes obtain double effects from upgrades
- remove mana system
- add foundation for ultimate power system (replacing mana, still WIP!)
- fix broken masteries for prismatic staff (thx Chris!)
- improve bootstrap
- introduce steamworks sdk (achievements coming soon!)
- improve reliability of aiming reticule visual aid
- improve reliability of main settings being applied to volume and other data
- fix missing input button prompts for switch, dualshock and steam controllers
- many other small fixes
Black Dragon Mage Playtest update for 29 August 2023
0.8.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
