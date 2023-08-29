August 29th Update Patch.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where some village scenes could not be left properly.

Fixed an issue where magic merchant in Brea town could not open store page.

Fixed the issue where encounters could not be played normally after joining an NPC party.

Fixed the issue where the characters are displayed incorrectly after loading file after joining an NPC party.

Adjust the white magic skill for "Gifted" origin.

Fixed the issue that when creating a character, you could drag and drop the initial weapon to the initial item and replace it.

Fixed the issue where Mage characters could reuse already learned magic skill books and added a corresponding hint to it.

Fixed some localization display errors.

Optimiztion:

Resolved an issue that would cause persistent lag.