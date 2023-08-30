Hotfix for Content Update 5

We have just released another small update that fixes the following bugs:
- Fixed several bugs when loading savegames
- Fixed a bug where the game would hang or load endlessly when starting a new game or expanding the map
- Fixed a bug that when there were a large number of buses, the buses on the map did not run correctly according to the timetable, but had a different delay than was displayed
- Fixed a bug that buses in external depots disappeared after loading
- Fixed bug that parking spaces of buses for sale were already used by new buses
- Bug fixed that bus repaints sometimes disappeared during sale
- Fixed a bug that buses were sometimes not repaired in the workshop
- Hong Kong Dollar added as currency
- Improvements in the translations (Many thanks to all translators!)
Changed files in this update