City Bus Manager update for 30 August 2023

Hotfix for Content Update 5

City Bus Manager update for 30 August 2023 · Build 12058558

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just released another small update that fixes the following bugs:

  • Fixed several bugs when loading savegames
  • Fixed a bug where the game would hang or load endlessly when starting a new game or expanding the map
  • Fixed a bug that when there were a large number of buses, the buses on the map did not run correctly according to the timetable, but had a different delay than was displayed
  • Fixed a bug that buses in external depots disappeared after loading
  • Fixed bug that parking spaces of buses for sale were already used by new buses
  • Bug fixed that bus repaints sometimes disappeared during sale
  • Fixed a bug that buses were sometimes not repaired in the workshop
  • Hong Kong Dollar added as currency
  • Improvements in the translations (Many thanks to all translators!)

