290823 Patch Notes

Additions:

Red box for upgrade screen added to help differentiate when it is user or opponent's turn to select upgrades

Changes:

Updates done to Tutorial for changing highlights, adding lines, updating VO file

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that made Powers not enabled properly (eg. Using Feint did not enable opponent to use powers immediately after animation)

Fixed a bug that allowed 1 player to be able to play powers even though both players have timed out

Fixed a bug that made power prompts to reference the wrong timer(eg. Power Prompt getting TimeToUsePower(15s) when TurnTimeLeft(5s))

Fixed a bug that addition upgrades can cause wrong upgrade to be hidden instead

Fixed a bug that made the game check Player's points too many times which caused different player results

Fixed a bug that caused the game's time flow not stop when one player is making a wish by collecting 2 lamps

Fixed a bug that caused more options than usual to show up during prompts

Fixed a bug that caused Opponent Reconnecting Banner to appear during result screen

Fixed a bug that caused Skywalker's Follow through card effect to activate adventure's reveal effect to activate twice (eg. Kitchen Soup healing for 10 instead of 5)

Reinforced logic on cards that checks for Current Winner (Bubble, Psyblast)