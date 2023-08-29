 Skip to content

Halfwish Playtest update for 29 August 2023

290823 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12058549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Red box for upgrade screen added to help differentiate when it is user or opponent's turn to select upgrades

  • Changes:

  • Updates done to Tutorial for changing highlights, adding lines, updating VO file

  • Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that made Powers not enabled properly (eg. Using Feint did not enable opponent to use powers immediately after animation)

  • Fixed a bug that allowed 1 player to be able to play powers even though both players have timed out

  • Fixed a bug that made power prompts to reference the wrong timer(eg. Power Prompt getting TimeToUsePower(15s) when TurnTimeLeft(5s))

  • Fixed a bug that addition upgrades can cause wrong upgrade to be hidden instead

  • Fixed a bug that made the game check Player's points too many times which caused different player results

  • Fixed a bug that caused the game's time flow not stop when one player is making a wish by collecting 2 lamps

  • Fixed a bug that caused more options than usual to show up during prompts

  • Fixed a bug that caused Opponent Reconnecting Banner to appear during result screen

  • Fixed a bug that caused Skywalker's Follow through card effect to activate adventure's reveal effect to activate twice (eg. Kitchen Soup healing for 10 instead of 5)

  • Reinforced logic on cards that checks for Current Winner (Bubble, Psyblast)

  • Fixed a bug that made players roll 2 different results when rerolling after having "Aura" Buffed Card effects(Earthquake)

Changed files in this update

