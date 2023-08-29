Picked the wrong categories? You can now RETURN TO LOBBY!

Hello Tricksters! How are you enjoying the Summer Splash event?

Today's update continues to focus on implementing your suggested QoL improvements and polish, with the intention to prepare Trivia Tricks for its graduation from Early Access!

This update redesigns the Save and Load menus in the Character Creator, giving you a preview of the character you're selecting.

In addition, this update adds a new option to the Pause Menu which will return all players to the lobby, making it easier to adjust settings without needing to host a new game!

Special thanks to our players who suggested these features! If you'd like to help direct the future of Trivia Tricks then please consider leaving an honest Steam Review letting us know what you think about the game. This will help shape the direction of future updates and helps Trivia Tricks to find more quiz heads on Steam! Thank you!

Oh, one final thing, the Summer Splash event has been extended by a week to September 8th! Make sure to complete and claim your Summer prizes before they're gone!

These aren't the only changes implemented in this update, below you'll find the full patch notes!

A button to restart the current lobby has been added! If you made a mistake when setting up the lobby then the host can press this button in the Pause Menu to end the game early!

The Save and Load menus in the Character Creator have been completely overhauled! They will now show the character that you are going to overwrite/load.

The Summer Splash Event has been extended to September 8th! Get completing those missions!

The 'Hinder other players with items' challenge has been made easier. It now only requires hinder items to be used 3 times instead of 5!

It’s now possible for Trivia Tricks to be launched using Vulkan by adding -Vulkan as a launch parameter. This is an experimental setting which may be unstable and is not recommended for regular use.

Tricksters now breathe at slightly different speeds from each other. This stops the idle animations being synchronized.

Some menus have been adjusted in preparation for an upcoming major feature...

The quality of characters in the Character Select Screen has been improved.

Fixed a bug where characters wouldn't hold the Potato properly.

Fixed a bug where using the Voodoo item just as the final player answers would cause the question timer to restart while the player was still choosing who to use the Voodoo item on.

