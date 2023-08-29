 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spiritfall update for 29 August 2023

Version 0.10.14 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12058397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that caused a softlock when dying after refreshing second wind via the Zephyr Bellflower item.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the challenges menu from appearing for those who have completed the Frigid Veil region prior to the Herbalist update.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Super-Armored Dangerous Elites to not lose their shielded status after their first attack.
  • Small visual tweaks and fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1835242 Depot 1835242
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link