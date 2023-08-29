- Fixed an issue that caused a softlock when dying after refreshing second wind via the Zephyr Bellflower item.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the challenges menu from appearing for those who have completed the Frigid Veil region prior to the Herbalist update.
- Fixed an issue that caused Super-Armored Dangerous Elites to not lose their shielded status after their first attack.
- Small visual tweaks and fixes.
Spiritfall update for 29 August 2023
Version 0.10.14 - Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
