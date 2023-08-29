1.9.8.9 Emergency fix updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same
This time is only a fix update, so the version number has not changed
Changelog
- Fixed the issue that the program did not respond and could not end the process after the Windows 10 system turned on the Dock reflection
- Fixed the previous version of myfinder tray icon text refresh issue
- Fixed Bulgarian translation, thanks to @Трифон Иванов
Additional instructions
- The window display animation is not perfect at present, if there are more problems, you can close or add exclusions to individual programs, it is currently known that the window animation will occasionally disappear after the window animation is not displayed, and you need to reactivate the window to display, and the UWP program animation will be displayed twice
- After MyFinder hides the window with its own menu bar, if the program that hides the menu is displayed abnormally or unstable, please unhide the window menu bar
Changed files in this update