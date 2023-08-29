 Skip to content

Shinobi Warfare update for 29 August 2023

Version 1.029

Version 1.029

Share · View all patches · Build 12058353

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.029 is now available, featuring the new Classes which can be acquired inside the Bloodline Shop and requires the users to become Anbu Ranked Shinobis.
Classes can be used no matter what condition the character is in, even if it is locked - however, it can only be used once.
Standard classes with green background can be acquired first time for free, however, changing them would require 1000 gems, on the other hand, the unique ones with the black background would require the user to pre-own a certain talent and would cost gems even though its the users first time acquiring a class, so pay attention!
Note: Scratch card is back and new event is coming!!!!

