Boats can be parked on beaches.
No speed-reduction when climbing terrain.
Solved physics issues when working with pickups onboard helicopter.
Protective suit no longer protect from water and is destroyed.
Damage from energy outburst is more severe.
Fixed bug boat not consuming fuel.
Minor tweaks and balancing.
0xFF update for 29 August 2023
230829 version 23769
Boats can be parked on beaches.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update