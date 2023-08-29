 Skip to content

0xFF update for 29 August 2023

230829 version 23769

Build 12058330

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Boats can be parked on beaches.
No speed-reduction when climbing terrain.
Solved physics issues when working with pickups onboard helicopter.
Protective suit no longer protect from water and is destroyed.
Damage from energy outburst is more severe.
Fixed bug boat not consuming fuel.
Minor tweaks and balancing.

