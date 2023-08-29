8/29 Hotfix Information

Gameplay related errors have been found and corrected.
■ Patch Application Method: Exit Steam and re-login.
■ Update Version: v 0.1.5
■ Patch Notes:
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Jericho missile damages the player.
- Fixed an issue where pausing is cancelled during level-up in boss battles when a cutscene plays.
- Fixed an issue where the final boss clear scene in stage 2 does not appear.
- Fix the game stopping when I talk to Codex NPC and press ESC (Controller B) to turn off the chat screen.
- New Features
- Ooparts Dictionary unlocking feature has been added.
Thank you.
