X Invader update for 29 August 2023

8/29 Hotfix Information

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay related errors have been found and corrected.

■ Patch Application Method: Exit Steam and re-login.

■ Update Version: v 0.1.5

■ Patch Notes:

  1. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where Jericho missile damages the player.
  • Fixed an issue where pausing is cancelled during level-up in boss battles when a cutscene plays.
  • Fixed an issue where the final boss clear scene in stage 2 does not appear.
  • Fix the game stopping when I talk to Codex NPC and press ESC (Controller B) to turn off the chat screen.
  1. New Features
  • Ooparts Dictionary unlocking feature has been added.

Thank you.

