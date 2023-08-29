- Fixed a critical bug that caused the match timer to start on 10 seconds
- Improved various translations
- Fixed some crashes
- Various bug fixes and improvements
PAINT WARFARE MAJOR BUG FIX ROLLED OUT (1.27.3)
