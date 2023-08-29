 Skip to content

Paint Warfare update for 29 August 2023

PAINT WARFARE MAJOR BUG FIX ROLLED OUT (1.27.3)

Build 12058285

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a critical bug that caused the match timer to start on 10 seconds
  • Improved various translations
  • Fixed some crashes
  • Various bug fixes and improvements

