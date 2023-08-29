2028.8.f.3 - 'FORERUNNER'

That makes it five major patches and, good crikey, twelve minor patches since launch on 17th August. We're going to slow down a bit now, although by 'slow down a bit' I only mean 'take a coupla days off and not work this weekend'. Expect more quality-of-life updates soon.

'Forerunner?' 29th August is traditionally celebrated as the day of the Decollation of the Forerunner, which is to say, the day that Herod had John the Baptist shortened. I hadn't run across 'decollation' before. The etymology suggests cutting the neck, rather than the head. You know the story about Loki losing the bet with the dwarf Brok where his stake is his head? And he says, okay, my head is yours, but you better not touch my neck? So Brok sews Loki's lips shut, although at least in the Crossley-Holland version he has to use his brother's awl because Loki's lips are needle-proof. I can't imagine there's any relationship at all between John the Baptist and Loki, I just always liked the story, lots of fab swag.

Patch notes.