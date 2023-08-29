 Skip to content

多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 29 August 2023

Test2.99997

  • Added two bosses: Pz.III Z and White Tiger.
  • Significantly enhanced AI intelligence, now capable of adjusting angles and flanking maneuvers.
  • Reduced AI turret rotation speed.
  • In-battle dialogue from crew members who are obtained.
  • Improved maneuverability! Now all vehicles have a reverse speed that is at least half of their forward speed.
  • Added main menu entrance animation, as well as some idle camera movements.
  • Enemies now drop turret items again, which are automatically picked up when approached.
  • Redesigned target indicators for a more visually appealing look.

