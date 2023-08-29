- Added two bosses: Pz.III Z and White Tiger.
- Significantly enhanced AI intelligence, now capable of adjusting angles and flanking maneuvers.
- Reduced AI turret rotation speed.
- In-battle dialogue from crew members who are obtained.
- Improved maneuverability! Now all vehicles have a reverse speed that is at least half of their forward speed.
- Added main menu entrance animation, as well as some idle camera movements.
- Enemies now drop turret items again, which are automatically picked up when approached.
- Redesigned target indicators for a more visually appealing look.
多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 29 August 2023
Test2.99997
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2425881 Depot 2425881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update