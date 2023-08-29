- Added Daily Challenge mode.
- Added MAC version.
- UI size adjustment.
- Game balance adjustment:
4-1. Alves's Meditation Enhance Fighting Spirit attack increases 20%.
4-2. Nicora default health increases to 50.
4-3. Normal difficulty, lower monster difficulty, rearrange some monster skills, remove some debuff skills.
- Optimization and debugging.
Zoeti update for 29 August 2023
v1.1.7 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1434541 Depot 1434541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update