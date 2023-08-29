 Skip to content

Zoeti update for 29 August 2023

v1.1.7 Update

Build 12058172

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added Daily Challenge mode.
  2. Added MAC version.
  3. UI size adjustment.
  4. Game balance adjustment:
    4-1. Alves's Meditation Enhance Fighting Spirit attack increases 20%.
    4-2. Nicora     default health increases to 50.
    4-3. Normal difficulty, lower monster difficulty, rearrange some monster skills, remove some debuff skills.
  5. Optimization and debugging.

