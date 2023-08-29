Changelog for Update 28.08.2023

Greetings Wizards,

Please see here the patch note which introduces a host of exciting new features and improvements.

Legend:

FIX - Fixed an issue. ADD - New Features. MOD - Modified

ADD Steam Workshop

ADD More modding tools and options:

ADD Mod event adventures

ADD Mod Images (external files, low entry modding)

ADD Mod assetbundles (compressed 2d art, 3d models and animations)

ADD Mod data format and usage

ADD Mod settings save/load and cache

ADD Mod management sort and activate

ADD Mod database (new entries and entries override)

ADD Mod script (new scripts and script override)

ADD Modding option Extra Building for race - now from trait we can add buildings when particular race is under our wizard influence or main race (Example: orcs may receive it even if that race is not our main race)

ADD Modding option Extra Skill for race - now from trait we can add skills when particular race is under our wizard influence or main race (Example: orcs may receive it even if that race is not our main race)

ADD Modding option Trait For Race - so we can now create trait which can be used only by one race

ADD Mod cache accelerator in form of partial and mod related cache extension for power simulation + Forced unit value allowing to avoid simulation all together. Adding a new unit requires about 0.5% of previous cache build time (in most cases almost not noticeable.)

System includes an option to distribute pre-cached blocks of mod-related units with it.

ADD HeroSkillBonus - now on start we can add skill to any/all heroes

ADD Town Growth Multiplier options - one is for player and second one is for foes

ADD Lair density game option (play with many, or no lairs at all)

ADD Distance between towns game option (to reduce city spam)

ADD Spell favourites system with drag&drop and find by favourite functionalities

ADD Quick Save and Quick Load functions

ADD Difficulty settings preview, accessible from pause menu

ADD Added popup information when testing modules in adventure editor

ADD Added tooltips for some buttons in adventure editor

ADD Sparkles on enchanted units on map

ADD Sparkles to QuorkCrystals, CrysxCrystals and Gems

ADD Settings option to select the monitor on which to display the game for multi-monitor systems

ADD Fullscreen toggle in settings

ADD Town Map Always On setting (in game settings)

ADD Capital and summoning circle icons at the top of the town screen

ADD Game window can now be resized while in windowed mode

MOD Hero recruitment from event or spells - you can now choose from 2 heroes offered + I Need a Hero Trait from the Throught the Myrror update increases this choice to 3

MOD Stonemason Trait now also gives +10% Production bonus the the capital

MOD Unrest mechanics so that most modification to unrest will add/remove Rebels

(now most spells and buildings modify rebels instead of unrest. Also, garrisoned units reduce Rebels and not unrest %)

MOD Rewards from lairs will now favour premade equipment instead of random

MOD Spell rarity in lair rewards now depends on the number of magic books owned, in line with the og

MOD Bleeding - now it's not working on Death immunity or mechanical units

MOD Added unrest and starvation warning icons to town markers and town lists

MOD Housing Production - give always base bonus instead only when workers == 0

MOD Tweaks to unit dying animation on battle hud grids

MOD Visual tweaks to town marker

MOD Town marker now shows the number of units standing on the town's tile, not only those with active guarding orders

MOD Rebels warning will now show for cities where the number of rebels is half or more of the town's total population

FIX Diplomatic status sometimes becoming damaged which resulted in new deals not being signed correctly (we are still unsure what might be the cause of damaged status but if one occurs, it will be cleaned up)

FIX Time Stop enchantment - it should no longer be possible to gain casting skill and research progress while it is active, also crafting in towns is stopped and neutral armies' turn is skipped

FIX Additional mp cost for crossing rivers not being added after loading a saved game in fast loading mode

FIX Map POIs not being shown on cartographer/minimap when under half-fog-of-war

FIX Fortress Bolt - when unit with RIGHTEOUSNESS is attacked by Fortress Bolt from death not nature

FIX Select target town for spell - if town is on other plane than active one and it is a target of town spell, target still will be valid and plane will change for human wizard

FIX Spell SPELL_WARD upkeep cost - it was showing 25 instead of 5

FIX unit information on battle hud not updating when they should

FIX Call the Void can destroy outpost now

FIX Crash when archers with life steal shot - animator was a null if figure was dead and then risen because of life steal

FIX diplomatic statuses not being correctly rebuilt after loading a saved game

FIX some textures not displaying correctly (just white squares) for users with Turkish as their OS language

FIX base hero name displayed instead of alternative hero name in some places

FIX now HERO-ROLAND can't have Caster skill

FIX change page with wizards / race - if we change wizards page, the first wizard on next page will be auto selected (same with race)

FIX Animation speed for some units now remain as intended after a battle or changing a plane

FIX Enchantments from location active in second fight

FIX Enchantments from locations other then magic node active on defenders

FIX Lifebringer and Stonemason - they add skill to units in the moment of receiving trait

FIX The group that destroyed the town became defenders of the ruins

FIX Wizards registration happening after they are assigned traits, resulting in traits applying enchantments having owners set to 0 which is not correct wizard ID

FIX Neutral units moving on a currently not viewed plane will no longer cause plane switching if the option to follow enemy movements is set to off

FIX Stacking enchantment from mutual owner

FIX Crash when one of autosaves had its meta file damaged

FIX Regression in heroes stats

FIX Crash during midgame unit update iteration

FIX Battle enchantments to not apply on dead units

FIX Raise Dead and Animate Dead spells

FIX While having edgescrolling set to on with multimonitor setup, the camera will no longer scroll continuously when the mouse is outside the game window