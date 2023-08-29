 Skip to content

Idle Build RPG update for 29 August 2023

V1.1.9

Build 12058127

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fix the BUG of the power ring and strengthen the power ring
  2. Repair the BUG of energy beads
  3. Characters and mercenaries injured HP, at least 1 point
  4. Increase the skull of the dead head
  5. Strengthen the crit ring
    add
  6. Imprint arrangement

