Revise
- Fix the BUG of the power ring and strengthen the power ring
- Repair the BUG of energy beads
- Characters and mercenaries injured HP, at least 1 point
- Increase the skull of the dead head
- Strengthen the crit ring
add
- Imprint arrangement
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Revise
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update