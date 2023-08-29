 Skip to content

Lights Of Life update for 29 August 2023

Lights Of Life Update V1.11.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12058124

Patchnotes via Steam Community

t has been integrated with Discord, now you will see the text 'Lights Of Life' in the playing section.
Weapon and Zombie adjustments; errors have been fixed.
Several graphic settings have been corrected.

