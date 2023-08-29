t has been integrated with Discord, now you will see the text 'Lights Of Life' in the playing section.
Weapon and Zombie adjustments; errors have been fixed.
Several graphic settings have been corrected.
Lights Of Life update for 29 August 2023
Lights Of Life Update V1.11.1
Changed files in this update