 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cornucopia update for 29 August 2023

Early Access Update 1.6: Lost Pets, Blobfish & Other Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12057956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for all the love, the feedback, and the incredible energy. We've been listening super closely to everything you have to say. 🙌💖

🐕 Pets Now Remain Following You After Saving and Loading the Game
Your fur-friends will stick by your side, just like they should! 🐶❤️

🐔 Pets Automatically Return to Chicken Coop or Barn if Not Following You During Save or Load
Consider this the pet GPS update; they'll find their way home safely! 🏠🦙

⚠️ Disabled Quick Save in Troublesome Areas to Prevent Pet Loss, Including During Auctions
We've made sure your pets are safer than ever, no more heartbreaks. 🐾💔➡️💞

🎯 Corrected Issues with Canceling Pets' Active Targets
Your pets are now even smarter and more responsive! 🧠🐱

🐟 Resolved Blobfish Harvesting Issues on Legacy Save Files
No more blobfish blues! Your old saves should work like a dream now! ✨

🎨 Introduced New Artwork for Bait Slot
Get ready to be wowed by the vibrant and beautiful new visuals! 🌈

🕸️ Fixed Softlock Issue with Spider Silk Bridge on New Game Saves
Say goodbye to any sticky situations with this fix! 🕷️🌉

We pour our hearts into this game, but it's your support, love, ideas, and endless patience that really fuel the fire 🔥. Reading your glowing reviews on Steam is like a virtual hug, and it keeps us motivated to make the game better and better. When I see your love for the game unfold in your comments, I'm on cloud nine. ☁️🥰

Thank you for being the absolute BEST community a game could ever wish for! 🌟❤️👏

Happy Gaming! 🎉🎮💕

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1681601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link