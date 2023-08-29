Early Access Update 1.6: Lost Pets, Blobfish & Other Improvements

Thank you for all the love, the feedback, and the incredible energy. We've been listening super closely to everything you have to say. 🙌💖

🐕 Pets Now Remain Following You After Saving and Loading the Game

Your fur-friends will stick by your side, just like they should! 🐶❤️

🐔 Pets Automatically Return to Chicken Coop or Barn if Not Following You During Save or Load

Consider this the pet GPS update; they'll find their way home safely! 🏠🦙

⚠️ Disabled Quick Save in Troublesome Areas to Prevent Pet Loss, Including During Auctions

We've made sure your pets are safer than ever, no more heartbreaks. 🐾💔➡️💞

🎯 Corrected Issues with Canceling Pets' Active Targets

Your pets are now even smarter and more responsive! 🧠🐱

🐟 Resolved Blobfish Harvesting Issues on Legacy Save Files

No more blobfish blues! Your old saves should work like a dream now! ✨

🎨 Introduced New Artwork for Bait Slot

Get ready to be wowed by the vibrant and beautiful new visuals! 🌈

🕸️ Fixed Softlock Issue with Spider Silk Bridge on New Game Saves

Say goodbye to any sticky situations with this fix! 🕷️🌉

We pour our hearts into this game, but it's your support, love, ideas, and endless patience that really fuel the fire 🔥. Reading your glowing reviews on Steam is like a virtual hug, and it keeps us motivated to make the game better and better. When I see your love for the game unfold in your comments, I'm on cloud nine. ☁️🥰

Thank you for being the absolute BEST community a game could ever wish for! 🌟❤️👏

Happy Gaming! 🎉🎮💕