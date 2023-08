Early Access Update 1.6: Lost Pets, Blobfish & Other Improvements

Thank you for all the love, the feedback, and the incredible energy. We've been listening super closely to everything you have to say. ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿ’–

๐Ÿ• Pets Now Remain Following You After Saving and Loading the Game

Your fur-friends will stick by your side, just like they should! ๐Ÿถโค๏ธ

๐Ÿ” Pets Automatically Return to Chicken Coop or Barn if Not Following You During Save or Load

Consider this the pet GPS update; they'll find their way home safely! ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿฆ™

โš ๏ธ Disabled Quick Save in Troublesome Areas to Prevent Pet Loss, Including During Auctions

We've made sure your pets are safer than ever, no more heartbreaks. ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ’”โžก๏ธ๐Ÿ’ž

๐ŸŽฏ Corrected Issues with Canceling Pets' Active Targets

Your pets are now even smarter and more responsive! ๐Ÿง ๐Ÿฑ

๐ŸŸ Resolved Blobfish Harvesting Issues on Legacy Save Files

No more blobfish blues! Your old saves should work like a dream now! โœจ

๐ŸŽจ Introduced New Artwork for Bait Slot

Get ready to be wowed by the vibrant and beautiful new visuals! ๐ŸŒˆ

๐Ÿ•ธ๏ธ Fixed Softlock Issue with Spider Silk Bridge on New Game Saves

Say goodbye to any sticky situations with this fix! ๐Ÿ•ท๏ธ๐ŸŒ‰

We pour our hearts into this game, but it's your support, love, ideas, and endless patience that really fuel the fire ๐Ÿ”ฅ. Reading your glowing reviews on Steam is like a virtual hug, and it keeps us motivated to make the game better and better. When I see your love for the game unfold in your comments, I'm on cloud nine. โ˜๏ธ๐Ÿฅฐ

Thank you for being the absolute BEST community a game could ever wish for! ๐ŸŒŸโค๏ธ๐Ÿ‘

Happy Gaming! ๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽฎ๐Ÿ’•