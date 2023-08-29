 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

千棋百变 ALL chess update for 29 August 2023

V1.1.0 version update instructions

Share · View all patches · Build 12057774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small version update has brought a new entertainment gameplay, where all your chess games can be set to flip, improving the randomness and entertainment of the game

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2472141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link