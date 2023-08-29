 Skip to content

Beat Hazard 3 update for 29 August 2023

New 'Ship Tuning' system added to Test build.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
I've just updated the 'test' build to include the brand new 'Ship Tuning' feature. (This replaces the BH2 ship modules system)
In addition to the usual stats, I've added:

  • Bullet Penetration: A % chance that any give bullet will cause damage and bounce off the enemy to go on and cause more damage.
  • Scale. You can now change the base size of your ship!
  • Dark Beam Strength & Dark Beam Duration
  • Resource Pickup Force: Making Scrap, Uranium & Crystals to be attracted to your ship.
  • Beam Sweep Size: Alter the sweep size of your beams, making it more focused, or more scattered.
  • Beam Sweep Angle: Alter the base angle offsets for the beams.

There are still some bits to finished off and tidy up. Interested on feedback.
Hop on to the 'testing' branch in Betas to try it out.

I hope you enjoy.
Cheers,
Steve.

