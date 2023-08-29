BUG FIXED: The hive is placed in the farmland, and there is no problem of bees collecting honey
BUG Fix: The setting of "Automatically go out to start trade" of the cargo ship is not recorded in the archive
BUG Fix: When returning to the station in the carriage on the ring road, the carriage driver may keep getting on and off the carriage in an infinite loop, and cannot enter the station
BUG Fix: The blacksmith is producing non-stop, causing the carriage to stop at the same place to load goods
Optimization: Mushrooms must grow on small mushrooms, large trees must grow on small trees, beehives must grow on flowers
Optimization: After the monster leaves the map, forcefully pull it back to the map
BUG FIXED: Caravans in the north always spawn on the battle map instead of the waypoints
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 29 August 2023
8-29 Optimization and BUG repair
BUG FIXED: The hive is placed in the farmland, and there is no problem of bees collecting honey
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update