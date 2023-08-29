8-29 Optimization and BUG repair

BUG FIXED: The hive is placed in the farmland, and there is no problem of bees collecting honey

BUG Fix: The setting of "Automatically go out to start trade" of the cargo ship is not recorded in the archive

BUG Fix: When returning to the station in the carriage on the ring road, the carriage driver may keep getting on and off the carriage in an infinite loop, and cannot enter the station

BUG Fix: The blacksmith is producing non-stop, causing the carriage to stop at the same place to load goods

Optimization: Mushrooms must grow on small mushrooms, large trees must grow on small trees, beehives must grow on flowers

Optimization: After the monster leaves the map, forcefully pull it back to the map

BUG FIXED: Caravans in the north always spawn on the battle map instead of the waypoints