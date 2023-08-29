 Skip to content

Vault City update for 29 August 2023

minor change in gameplay

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bigger map - not graphically created, just ready to play the game the game is easier - faster collection of raw materials, faster construction, inhabitants do not need to eat and drink so quickly
still alpha for now.

Changed files in this update

