bigger map - not graphically created, just ready to play the game the game is easier - faster collection of raw materials, faster construction, inhabitants do not need to eat and drink so quickly
still alpha for now.
Vault City update for 29 August 2023
minor change in gameplay
bigger map - not graphically created, just ready to play the game the game is easier - faster collection of raw materials, faster construction, inhabitants do not need to eat and drink so quickly
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update