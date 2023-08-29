Fixed some story breaking bugs that made it impossible to complete the Georama quest in Damsels and Dragons if you happened to pull a lever before unlocking all the Workers in the factory.
Doom & Destiny Worlds update for 29 August 2023
Fix to Damsels and Dragons Georama quest.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Doom & Destiny Worlds Content Depot 953691
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update