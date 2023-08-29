 Skip to content

Doom & Destiny Worlds update for 29 August 2023

Fix to Damsels and Dragons Georama quest.

Build 12057642 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed some story breaking bugs that made it impossible to complete the Georama quest in Damsels and Dragons if you happened to pull a lever before unlocking all the Workers in the factory.

