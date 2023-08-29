 Skip to content

No One Survived update for 29 August 2023

0.0.5.0 Update Description

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization:

  • Optimized weapon shaking in first person mode, now the details of shaking are more rich and realistic





  • Move the livestock farm that built the selection bar to the synthesis bar

  • Adding NPC to walk in the snow will leave traces

  • Optimize the compatibility of NPC houses with other construction modules

Bug fix:

  • Restoration will not remove animals when dismantling NPC livestock farms

  • Repairing NPC house cannot continue adding materials after reading the archive

