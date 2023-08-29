0.0.5.0 Update Description

Optimization:
Optimized weapon shaking in first person mode, now the details of shaking are more rich and realistic
Move the livestock farm that built the selection bar to the synthesis bar
Adding NPC to walk in the snow will leave traces
Optimize the compatibility of NPC houses with other construction modules
Bug fix:
Restoration will not remove animals when dismantling NPC livestock farms
Repairing NPC house cannot continue adding materials after reading the archive
