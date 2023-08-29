 Skip to content

Sunkenland update for 29 August 2023

🟡Temporary fix for some coop and saving loading issues.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

While the upcoming update is still a work in progress, here are some temporary solutions for some of the serious saving/loading and networking bugs:

  1. If you can't find the server on your preferred region, choose another region first and then switch back to your preferred region, and you should be able to see the servers.
  2. If you join the game but have lost your inventory, exit the game completely (to windows desktop), relaunch it, and that may resolve the issue.
  3. If you encounter a situation where the game is full and you're unable to join, try quitting the game entirely, relaunching it, and see if that resolves the problem.
  4. If anything unusual occurs while attempting to join a multiplayer session, ensure that you fully exit the game and then relaunch it.

