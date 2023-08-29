🟡Temporary fix for some coop and saving loading issues.

While the upcoming update is still a work in progress, here are some temporary solutions for some of the serious saving/loading and networking bugs:
- If you can't find the server on your preferred region, choose another region first and then switch back to your preferred region, and you should be able to see the servers.
- If you join the game but have lost your inventory, exit the game completely (to windows desktop), relaunch it, and that may resolve the issue.
- If you encounter a situation where the game is full and you're unable to join, try quitting the game entirely, relaunching it, and see if that resolves the problem.
- If anything unusual occurs while attempting to join a multiplayer session, ensure that you fully exit the game and then relaunch it.
Changed depots in internaltesting branch