New patch!

Dear AniCursor Users,

We are excited to announce a new update that brings captivating innovations! Now you can change cursors on mouse click. This feature unlocks vast possibilities for cursor creators to add unique interactive elements to their sets. To facilitate this, we've introduced a new menu in the editor specifically designed for creating cursors with user interactions.

Here are a couple of example sets with the new feature:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3027290485

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3027270357

After installing them, simply hold down the left mouse button while the set is enabled.

Furthermore, we hope you've already noticed a series of amazing achievements! We've also refreshed the icons in the system tray, fixed numerous errors, and enhanced the overall app quality. Starter cursors are now available right within the application, and new users won't automatically subscribe to cursor sets anymore.

We want to express our gratitude to everyone who supports our project, actively helps find errors, and offers new ideas. Your contribution to AniCursor's development is immensely valuable. As always, we kindly ask those who can to leave positive reviews on Steam – your feedback is crucial for the continued advancement of our project.

In celebration of this update, we've launched a weekly discount for AniCursor.

Thank you for being a part of the AniCursor community!