Insert Coin Hotfix

Hello Coiners,

Thanks to community feedback, a bug was brought to our attention.

This update contains a fix for the Insert Coin bug, where consistently the fourth coin would not drop in some machines (starting with the first one), giving you 25% less coins to play with.

This is a game-balance breaking issue, especially on Coiner and Casino difficulty, so a quick hotfix is here.

An other smaller issue was also fixed with the Auto-Play perk and should work fine now.

Thanks again to the community.

I hope you enjoy and cheers.