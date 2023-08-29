 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coin Pusher Casino update for 29 August 2023

Insert Coin Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12057313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Coiners,

Thanks to community feedback, a bug was brought to our attention.
This update contains a fix for the Insert Coin bug, where consistently the fourth coin would not drop in some machines (starting with the first one), giving you 25% less coins to play with.
This is a game-balance breaking issue, especially on Coiner and Casino difficulty, so a quick hotfix is here.

An other smaller issue was also fixed with the Auto-Play perk and should work fine now.
Thanks again to the community.

I hope you enjoy and cheers.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2178591 Depot 2178591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link