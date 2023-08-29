Hotfix 1.0.5634

After a week since the release of Chicken Journey we finally found some time to just sit down and fix as many issues as you and us could find. Here's a list of all the changes coming with build 1.0.5634.

Fixes:

Fixed gears in Swamp Temple killing player on spawn from a distance

Fixed checkpoints locations in Mosquito Swamps

Fixed collision blocking of Johnny in Mosquito Swamps

Added puzzle blocking progress early, if Johnny got ignored on Mosquito Swamps

Fixed bridge collision in Mushroom Cave

Fixed yarn thread unwinding in Wardrobe

Fixed Taylor checking for Yarn in player's inventory

Fixed yarn pickup when left next to exit

Fixed big yarn ball getting stack on a corner of a wall

Fixed collision between yarn thread and some other objects on the level

Fixed rendering of yarn thread, lines, and few FX in pixelated aesthetic

Fixed marking elevator quest as finished

Fixed blocking the game when opening pause menu with inventory selector present

Fixed multiple camera issues during transitions

Fixed sluggish movement on ladders

Fixed visibility of collectible hints in multiple places

Fixed localization fallback to English if translation to chosen language is missing

Added checkpoints at Pool Party

Accessibility features:

Added Tap-on-Hold accessibility feature

Released the system cursor

And we left the best for last:

WE ADDED AN OPTION TO PUT ON HATS FROM THE INVENTORY!!!

We hope you'll have us much fun, playing Chicken Journey, as we had making it :)

(But please, sleep more the we did ^^)