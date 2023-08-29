Hotfix 1.0.5634

After a week since the release of Chicken Journey we finally found some time to just sit down and fix as many issues as you and us could find. Here's a list of all the changes coming with build 1.0.5634.
Fixes:
- Fixed gears in Swamp Temple killing player on spawn from a distance
- Fixed checkpoints locations in Mosquito Swamps
- Fixed collision blocking of Johnny in Mosquito Swamps
- Added puzzle blocking progress early, if Johnny got ignored on Mosquito Swamps
- Fixed bridge collision in Mushroom Cave
- Fixed yarn thread unwinding in Wardrobe
- Fixed Taylor checking for Yarn in player's inventory
- Fixed yarn pickup when left next to exit
- Fixed big yarn ball getting stack on a corner of a wall
- Fixed collision between yarn thread and some other objects on the level
- Fixed rendering of yarn thread, lines, and few FX in pixelated aesthetic
- Fixed marking elevator quest as finished
- Fixed blocking the game when opening pause menu with inventory selector present
- Fixed multiple camera issues during transitions
- Fixed sluggish movement on ladders
- Fixed visibility of collectible hints in multiple places
- Fixed localization fallback to English if translation to chosen language is missing
- Added checkpoints at Pool Party
Accessibility features:
- Added Tap-on-Hold accessibility feature
- Released the system cursor
And we left the best for last:
WE ADDED AN OPTION TO PUT ON HATS FROM THE INVENTORY!!!
We hope you'll have us much fun, playing Chicken Journey, as we had making it :)
(But please, sleep more the we did ^^)
Changed files in this update