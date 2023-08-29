 Skip to content

Chicken Journey update for 29 August 2023

Hotfix 1.0.5634

Build 12057289

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a week since the release of Chicken Journey we finally found some time to just sit down and fix as many issues as you and us could find. Here's a list of all the changes coming with build 1.0.5634.

Fixes:

  • Fixed gears in Swamp Temple killing player on spawn from a distance
  • Fixed checkpoints locations in Mosquito Swamps
  • Fixed collision blocking of Johnny in Mosquito Swamps
  • Added puzzle blocking progress early, if Johnny got ignored on Mosquito Swamps
  • Fixed bridge collision in Mushroom Cave
  • Fixed yarn thread unwinding in Wardrobe
  • Fixed Taylor checking for Yarn in player's inventory
  • Fixed yarn pickup when left next to exit
  • Fixed big yarn ball getting stack on a corner of a wall
  • Fixed collision between yarn thread and some other objects on the level
  • Fixed rendering of yarn thread, lines, and few FX in pixelated aesthetic
  • Fixed marking elevator quest as finished
  • Fixed blocking the game when opening pause menu with inventory selector present
  • Fixed multiple camera issues during transitions
  • Fixed sluggish movement on ladders
  • Fixed visibility of collectible hints in multiple places
  • Fixed localization fallback to English if translation to chosen language is missing
  • Added checkpoints at Pool Party

Accessibility features:

  • Added Tap-on-Hold accessibility feature
  • Released the system cursor

And we left the best for last:

WE ADDED AN OPTION TO PUT ON HATS FROM THE INVENTORY!!!

We hope you'll have us much fun, playing Chicken Journey, as we had making it :)
(But please, sleep more the we did ^^)

