

Seasonal Units - Random Free Pool Event

Attention Warlords, the end-of-season celebration is upon us!

After the maintenance on August 31st and until the maintenance on September 14th, Warlords with a hero level of 12 or higher will have access to the limited-time Special Unit event.

Event Details:

Upon event release, use the [J key] to enter Siege Battle, Field Battle, and other game modes. Upon entering the deployment interface, you will randomly receive 5 privilege units. Generals can choose whether to deploy these privilege units before entering the battlefield.



Frequently Asked Questions

Who can use this system?

Warlords who are level 12 or above can unlock the Privilege Unit event.

Warlords who are can unlock the Privilege Unit event. Which units are available?

From Season 2: Wrath of the Nomads to Eternal: The Jade Realm , all season units can be used.

From to , all season units can be used. Are the 5 privilege Units pre-determined and the same during each game?

The privilege Units in each session are not fixed but rather chosen randomly.

The privilege Units in each session are but rather chosen randomly. Does using a privilege Unit give experience?

The experience gained by privileged units will be added to the shared Unit XP pool.

Lastly, We wish all Warlords great success in battles, and may you dominate the battlefield!