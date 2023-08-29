 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NosTale update for 29 August 2023

Great Discounts on Pets and Partners!

Share · View all patches · Build 12057179 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

They’re your most loyal companions in the fight against evil, but there comes a time when you just want a fresh pet by your side. The same applies for your best partner, even they deserve time off for some occasional R&R, and to have another brave soul fill in for them. Knowing you can rely on loyal allies in combat is one of the most important pillars in a hero’s life.

In the NosMall you can find a wide range of pets and partners. For a short time only you have a perfect opportunity to pick up a new companion, as you can enjoy a 30% discount on the Pet and Partner categories between 29th August (11 AM) and 31st August (11 AM CEST). Don’t miss out!

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 12057179
NosTale Content Depot 550471
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link