We are releasing our new game Helping the Hotties

Hey guys,

Long time since the last time you heard from us. We've been working on our new game that will be coming out on Thursday 31st of August. We've introduced many improvements in all the aspects, from story, render quality, Voice Acting to overall content quantity. And yeah, you're first to know that we will be also translating Hotties to different languages.

Can't wait to share with you the final update! Go check it out on the link below.

P.S. We will also have a little discount so Wishlist the game now so you get notified once the game is out and on discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1590730