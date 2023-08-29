 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 29 August 2023

Update v0.39.5 QoL & Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12057110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Soul QoL: Inventory has a sorting button (it sort by Rarity then by Item Rating, and locked Equipment are unaffected).• Soul QoL: Inventory has a sorting button (it sort by Rarity then by Item Rating, and locked Equipment are unaffected).

Updated:

  • Protein going a x10 buff to help new players progress faster.
  • Equipment Code got an overhaul to improve the performance (it will allow to have more bonus in the future without facing issue).

Fix:

  • Potato & Skull auto buy got improved again and shouldn't get stuck anymore (wasn't affecting many players).
  • Emergency end game fix for Auto Labor having issue (anyone affected will see themself set in Area 7-4.

This Patch was supposed to come later this week with more QoL as v0.40, but endgame started running into an unexpected issue that required a fix

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1535561 Depot 1535561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link