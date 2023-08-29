Update v0.39.5 QoL & Fix

New:
- Soul QoL: Inventory has a sorting button (it sort by Rarity then by Item Rating, and locked Equipment are unaffected).
Updated:
- Protein going a x10 buff to help new players progress faster.
- Equipment Code got an overhaul to improve the performance (it will allow to have more bonus in the future without facing issue).
Fix:
- Potato & Skull auto buy got improved again and shouldn't get stuck anymore (wasn't affecting many players).
- Emergency end game fix for Auto Labor having issue (anyone affected will see themself set in Area 7-4.
This Patch was supposed to come later this week with more QoL as v0.40, but endgame started running into an unexpected issue that required a fix
