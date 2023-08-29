Update v0.39.5 QoL & Fix

New:

Soul QoL: Inventory has a sorting button (it sort by Rarity then by Item Rating, and locked Equipment are unaffected).• Soul QoL: Inventory has a sorting button (it sort by Rarity then by Item Rating, and locked Equipment are unaffected).

Updated:

Protein going a x10 buff to help new players progress faster.

Equipment Code got an overhaul to improve the performance (it will allow to have more bonus in the future without facing issue).

Fix:

Potato & Skull auto buy got improved again and shouldn't get stuck anymore (wasn't affecting many players).

Emergency end game fix for Auto Labor having issue (anyone affected will see themself set in Area 7-4.

This Patch was supposed to come later this week with more QoL as v0.40, but endgame started running into an unexpected issue that required a fix