Crowns and Pawns MAJOR update v1.1.0! Gamepad support, Steam Deck and more

Hello, adventurers!

We have a MAJOR update for you today! 🤩

We're introducing what you've all been waiting for – gamepad support! Not only that, but the game is Verified on Steam Deck!

We also added subtitles for two new languages, some new art (the website on Milda's PC finally loaded!) and many more additional changes.

Here is the full list of what you can expect in the newest version:

Gamepad support! Now you can play with a gamepad by controlling Milda directly.

The game is Verified on Steam Deck !

! Added Hipstagram tab with art specially made by Bill Tiller of “The Curse of Monkey Island” fame.

Added “Dialogue line advancement” setting with two options: “Auto advance” – dialogues continue after voiceover finishes and “Click to advance” – you need to click for the dialogues to continue.

Added Spanish and Lithuanian translations.

Increased quality of visuals in some scene closeup shots.

If you want to limit fps but don't want to use Vsync, you can launch a game with a parameter, eg. “-targetFrameRate 90”.

Performance improvements.

Added more in-game control hints.

Multiple small improvements and some puzzle re-balancing.

We hope you all enjoy this updated version of the game! What's more, we're also releasing Crowns and Pawns on Nintendo Switch next week, so watch out for that!

Have a great adventure!

Tag of Joy team 💛



art by Bill Tiller