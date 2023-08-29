 Skip to content

Builders of Greece Playtest update for 29 August 2023

Changelog 29.08.2023

29.08.2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ui fixes
  • Noria has now visible range
  • Population and production fixes
  • Various localization fixes
  • Minor balance tweaks

