Gaia Trek V1.0.8 Hotfix Patch Log

Fix issue where some equipment is stackable but information is displayed incorrectly

Fix the issue that some skills and equipment descriptions are wrong

Fixed the issue that the background color of the trade ship resource card will be shown as the equipment color.

Fixed the issue that the panel will close automatically when the auto work is finished when opening the panel.

Removed 2-star upgrade animation

Changed the output of Wood Elemental in Elemental Factory to Logs.

Unlocked artifacts for crafting display and trade ship equipment.

Increased the stacking limit of Organizer Skills to 200/300/400/500/600.

Ancillary classes such as Irrigators, Heating Stations, Super Computers, and other consume-only buildings with no output are no longer affected by the crafting acceleration effect

Optimized the Otoma Clan building process by removing the requirements for hulls and gears and removing these two resources

Added a new building for the Silent Heart Clan. Added Emotion Collectors, which will only drop Emotion Fragments when built, and multiple Emotion Collectors will increase the base probability of Emotion Fragment drops.

Added Emotion Spreader, when you put in Emotion Fragment, the probability of the corresponding Fragment will be +300%, cannot be stacked.