Ocean's Heart update for 19 September 2023

Ocean's Heart Small Patch 2023.09.19

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This very small patch for Ocean's Heart includes a fix for overly sensitive controller input in menus.

Happy Tuesday!

