Word Factori update for 29 August 2023

Modding fixes & Visual Tweaks

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made a bunch of modding fixes, and also some smaller visual tweaks and bug fixes to the game

  • Adjusted recipe font colors

  • Converted between formats to fix some broken recipes (Previously we had to specify mirrored E as rotated 2x since they're identical now our internal format will allow either. This also helps modders)

  • Modding

    • recipes.json can now supports a "include_vanilla": true, field which will let you keep the original game recipes
    • You can add a title.png file to your mod to override the game's title image (see example_mod as an example)
    • You can make more than 36 levels
    • Locked door is removed
    • You can reduce the levels without the game crashing

