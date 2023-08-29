Modding fixes & Visual Tweaks

Made a bunch of modding fixes, and also some smaller visual tweaks and bug fixes to the game
-
Adjusted recipe font colors
-
Converted between formats to fix some broken recipes (Previously we had to specify mirrored E as rotated 2x since they're identical now our internal format will allow either. This also helps modders)
-
Modding
- recipes.json can now supports a
"include_vanilla": true,field which will let you keep the original game recipes
- You can add a title.png file to your mod to override the game's title image (see example_mod as an example)
- You can make more than 36 levels
- Locked door is removed
- You can reduce the levels without the game crashing
- recipes.json can now supports a
Changed files in this update