Update Notes - 8/29

Hi folks! In this update, we fixed issues that players may be stuck under certain circumstances in [Longling Tomb] and cannot unlock level frame and gallery when defeating Gluttony under the gameplay option “Mysterious Jokul”. Thank you all for your feedback and review!

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that enemies in [Longling Tomb] spawned within the walls which resulted in an impassable situation.

Fixed an issue that the treasure chest refreshment was improper in Chaos Realm when activating [Eye of Providence].

Fixed an issue that players cannot pick up items dropped by enemies in [Hyperborean Jokul].

Fixed an issue that level frame can not be unlocked when defeating [Gluttony] in the main storyline.

Fixed an issue that the gallery can not be unlocked when defeating [Gluttony] in the main storyline.

Fixed an issue that [Iron Wing] can not attack [Gluttony] in Fire Mode.

Fixed an issue that part of text of [Qian Sui] was improper.

Fixed an issue that players cannot be revived when knocked down while interacting with Training Master.

Fixed an issue that Mission “Elemental Reaction” of [Mission from Above] did not increase the task progress under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that revival of enemies failed to work in “DMG Zealot” of [Mission from Above].

Fixed an issue that button mapping in Golden Goblet selection interface was duplicated under controller mode.

