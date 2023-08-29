Update Notes - 8/29

Hi folks! In this update, we fixed issues that players may be stuck under certain circumstances in [Longling Tomb] and cannot unlock level frame and gallery when defeating Gluttony under the gameplay option “Mysterious Jokul”. Thank you all for your feedback and review!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that enemies in [Longling Tomb] spawned within the walls which resulted in an impassable situation.
- Fixed an issue that the treasure chest refreshment was improper in Chaos Realm when activating [Eye of Providence].
- Fixed an issue that players cannot pick up items dropped by enemies in [Hyperborean Jokul].
- Fixed an issue that level frame can not be unlocked when defeating [Gluttony] in the main storyline.
- Fixed an issue that the gallery can not be unlocked when defeating [Gluttony] in the main storyline.
- Fixed an issue that [Iron Wing] can not attack [Gluttony] in Fire Mode.
- Fixed an issue that part of text of [Qian Sui] was improper.
- Fixed an issue that players cannot be revived when knocked down while interacting with Training Master.
- Fixed an issue that Mission “Elemental Reaction” of [Mission from Above] did not increase the task progress under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue that revival of enemies failed to work in “DMG Zealot” of [Mission from Above].
- Fixed an issue that button mapping in Golden Goblet selection interface was duplicated under controller mode.
Follow us for the latest:
Gunfire Reborn Official Website
Gunfire Reborn Mobile Official Website
Gunfire Reborn Twitter
[Gunfire Reborn Discord](discord.gg/gunfire-reborn)
[Gunfire Reborn Reddit](reddit.com/r/GunfireReborn)
Gunfire Reborn Facebook
Gunfire Reborn YouTube
Changed files in this update