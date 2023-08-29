OMSI 2 Power Toolkit | Update 1.11

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2447410/OMSI_2_Tools__Power_Toolkit/
Update 1.11 for the OMSI 2 Power Toolkit is now available!
Fixes:
- Fix freeze on Main Menu screen when selecting AI List Editor
- Fix crash when launching AI List Editor.
