OMSI 2 update for 29 August 2023

OMSI 2 Power Toolkit | Update 1.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2447410/OMSI_2_Tools__Power_Toolkit/

Update 1.11 for the OMSI 2 Power Toolkit is now available!

Fixes:

  • Fix freeze on Main Menu screen when selecting AI List Editor
  • Fix crash when launching AI List Editor.

