 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Build RPG update for 29 August 2023

V1.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12056134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Revise

  1. Inlaid gems, up to 3 attribute gems and 3 damage gems can be embedded
  2. Improve the attributes of damage gems, new attribute gems can get new attributes
  3. Increase the settlement limit of some continuous damage

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2519991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link