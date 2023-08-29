 Skip to content

Untamed Tactics update for 29 August 2023

Hotfix 2

Build 12055927

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where Settings were resetting whenever the game loads.
  • Fixed some stability issues.

Changed files in this update

