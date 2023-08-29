Major Update

Hello players!

For this update we focus more in our base gameplay, we decided to setup a different and more flexible way to add new tower to the game without leave your current mission. So right now you will level up and by accessing the right menu you will be able to drag the new tower to your shortcut list.

We also removed all abilities to focus more on tower defense strategy instead of mix with special attacks and tower management.

We hope you enjoy the new experience and by the way, sorry but you will lost your progress so far.

Cheers!