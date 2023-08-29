 Skip to content

Automatrons update for 29 August 2023

Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12055797

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players!

For this update we focus more in our base gameplay, we decided to setup a different and more flexible way to add new tower to the game without leave your current mission. So right now you will level up and by accessing the right menu you will be able to drag the new tower to your shortcut list.

We also removed all abilities to focus more on tower defense strategy instead of mix with special attacks and tower management.

We hope you enjoy the new experience and by the way, sorry but you will lost your progress so far.

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Automatrons win 64 Depot 1560881
  • Loading history…
Automatrons Win 32 Depot 1560882
  • Loading history…
Automatrons Linux Depot 1560883
  • Loading history…
Automatrons Mac Depot 1560884
  • Loading history…
