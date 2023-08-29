 Skip to content

Navy War update for 29 August 2023

Update 5.06.00

Update 5.06.00

Build 12055750

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Captain! The update is on board!

What's new:
• New functionality "Capitans"
• General bug fixes and interface improvements

Enjoy the game, there is much new stuff ahead!

