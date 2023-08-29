- Fixed gas physics avoiding holes.
- Fixed party manager mode not having darkness anymore.
- Fixed knockback immunity sometimes being removed.
- Fixed positioning of oil gas fire.
- Fixed reagent gas causing an occasional crash.
Bridgebourn Playtest update for 29 August 2023
Version 0.2.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
