 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bridgebourn Playtest update for 29 August 2023

Version 0.2.19

Share · View all patches · Build 12055617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed gas physics avoiding holes.
  • Fixed party manager mode not having darkness anymore.
  • Fixed knockback immunity sometimes being removed.
  • Fixed positioning of oil gas fire.
  • Fixed reagent gas causing an occasional crash.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397611 Depot 2397611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397612 Depot 2397612
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link