MotorCubs RC update for 29 August 2023

Windows Build 549 - DMC Prefab Updates

Build 12055586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Restructured how vehicle impact shards are batched and submitted to the physics engine for more stable performance past 2-3 minutes of gameplay.
  • Teddy Bear components are now batched per bear.

