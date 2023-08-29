- Restructured how vehicle impact shards are batched and submitted to the physics engine for more stable performance past 2-3 minutes of gameplay.
- Teddy Bear components are now batched per bear.
MotorCubs RC update for 29 August 2023
Windows Build 549 - DMC Prefab Updates
