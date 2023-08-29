We've taken a giant leap by upgrading to the latest version of the game engine. Admittedly, there are challenges on this new platform, but we're undeterred. With a mere two-person team, we embarked on a complete rebuild from square one. The journey has just begun, and over the upcoming months, we're thrilled to unveil what Avalon Lords is poised to achieve.
Avalon Lords: Dawn Rises update for 29 August 2023
Avalonian Build 1.0.0.0
