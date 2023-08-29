Patch Notes V1.0.5



Greetings Mist Walkers!

We have received a huge amount of feedback and suggestions, but due to limited resources we can only implement them gradually over time. Please bear with us!

Thank you to every friend who has offered encouragement and support - your words drive us to keep pushing forward!

And thank you as well to those who have criticized and helped us identify areas for improvement, so we can work to make the game even better.

Here are today's update notes:

Version 1.0.5

Adjustments & Optimizations

Keep all rewards given when quiting a run from network issue

Improved Archer's target locking

Tweaked XP progression - leveling up will be faster

Increased Spirit Gem rewards from bosses

Pause Heavenly Punishments during non-combat time (loading, cutscenes, defeated bosses)

No more Mist Demon after defeating bosses

Some objects and self-exploding enemies no longer spawn Mist Demon after being defeated

Spirit Coins from Coin Altar in co-op all go to the activator, no stealing!

Matchmaking toggle on/off gets saved for next session

Adjusted the tutorial to make it end after the first boss with extra rewards

Increased the extra rewards of completing high difficulty runs

Unlocked the fps limit to 240 (If you feel the performance is not good, please turn on the fps cap in settings )

Bug Fixes

Fixed flashing issues in some scenes for certain GPUs

Fixed the issue that enemies endlessly strafing

Fixed the issue of Pure Inscription Altar showing cursed inscription tip

Fixed the text overflow issue in result and matchmaking screens

Fixed the issue that Archer's arrows get blocked by summoned units like man-eating flower

Fixed the boss name text overflow during intro cinematics

Fixed the missing button tip for the second item slot

Fixed the issue of Frozen Infiltration upgrade displaying wrong number

Please keep the feedback and suggestions coming!

Thank you!